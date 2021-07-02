Buhari wants small businesses to know that he's got their backs

The federal government will intensify efforts to address any bottlenecks and challenges facing small businesses in Nigeria so that they can grow bigger, Osinbajo promised at the 28th edition of the National MSMEs Clinic in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Addressing participants shortly after a tour of the exhibition stands at the MSMEs Clinic, Osinbajo told Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa that "I want to further assure participants that every effort will be made to address the challenges and bottlenecks that they are facing.”