Buhari wants small businesses to know that he's got their backs
The vice president says MSMEs clinics nationwide have helped the regulatory agencies to gain a better understanding of the difficulties that MSMEs face.
The federal government will intensify efforts to address any bottlenecks and challenges facing small businesses in Nigeria so that they can grow bigger, Osinbajo promised at the 28th edition of the National MSMEs Clinic in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
Addressing participants shortly after a tour of the exhibition stands at the MSMEs Clinic, Osinbajo told Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa that "I want to further assure participants that every effort will be made to address the challenges and bottlenecks that they are facing.”
The vice president also said the MSMEs clinic, which is a federal government initiative tailored to work with state governments to promote and support small and medium businesses, was designed to interface regulatory agencies with those who run these businesses.
