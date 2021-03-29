The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has stated emphatically that at no time during the run-up to the 2015 presidential contest, did candidate Muhammadu Buhari of the APC promise to make the Naira equal in value to the United States Dollar.

Buhari assumed office with the exchange rate hovering around N205 to the dollar. The nation's currency continues to weaken embarrassingly against foreign currencies and currently goes for about N379 to a dollar at the interbank rate.

The Naira's value against currencies like the British Pound and the dollar has worsened an import-dependent Nigerian economy.

Among a flurry of highfalutin campaign promises that made the rounds and got splashed on billboards as the APC solicited for votes to unseat the PDP in 2015, was the one purportedly made by Buhari about making the Naira equal in value to the dollar.

During an appearance on a ChannelsTV dinner programme on Sunday, March 28, 2021, Adesina challenged host Seun Okinbaloye to come forth with a clip of Buhari making the promise at a campaign rally in Imo State.

(RHS) Mr Femi Adesina is Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, and (LHS) Malam Garba Shehu is Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to President Buhari (Daily Post)

"What you just said does not exist. It is fake, it is false, it is apocryphal. It doesn’t exist," Adesina said after he had been peppered all night with a slew of grim economic figures.

"The Minister of Information Alhaji Lai Mohammed has debunked that before. It doesn’t exist. It was never said. If it was said, there should be clips. There should be publications. It was never said.

"It was a conjuration by some people and would it then become an albatross round the government’s neck? It was never promised. I challenge you to make the clip available where that promise was made," he added.

The Nigerian economy has been on a downward spiral since Buhari assumed the reins in 2015. The president won a second term in office in 2019.

Adesina has asked Nigerians to focus on the positives and not the negatives.