The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria’s former finance minister, who is on a four-day official visit, was accompanied to the villa by the Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment, Chief Niyi Adebayo; Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; and Minister of state for Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajiya Maryam Katagum.

NAN reports that the visiting WTO boss had earlier met with the Ministers of Finance, Dr Zainab Ahmed, and that of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Okonjo-Iweala is expected to address the media after the meeting with the president.

Details later.