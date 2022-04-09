RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Buhari hosts ICAN President, says professionals are livewire of economies

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari says professionals in various fields, especially accounting, provide the strength and framework for thriving economies.

The president stated this when he received a delegation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) led by the President, Mrs Comfort Eyitayo, at the State House, Abuja, on Friday.

Buhari noted the contributions of the institute in ensuring probity, accountability and transparency, urging more diligence and professionalism.

He therefore assured that his administration would continue to engage experts to gain measurable and reliable results.

“Having served as a military Head of State and returned to politics to serve as a President, after losing three elections, I have seen the system of accountability in the country, and the mess to be cleaned up,’’ he said.

While describing ICAN as a “social stabiliser” of the economy, the president said he would go through reports and recommendations of the institute on inclusivity and strengthening the nation’s accounting system for growth.

In her remarks, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, congratulated the President of ICAN and the new management.

“As a female President in a male dominated environment, you are an example to our young girls of what can be achieved through diligence and excellence,’’ she said.

The minister noted that ICAN had, over many years, played a key role in the domestication of some international policies in the country, urging more interest in Finance Act implementation.

The president of ICAN appreciated Buhari and his administration in adhering to best accounting principles and practices to secure and revive the economy, particularly reverting to the January to December budget calendar.

Eyitayo said the institute had established seven faculties to train accountants in specialised fields, which include forensic accounting.

According to her, Forensic Accounting, working with security outfits, could be used to reduce the security challenges facing the country by tracking all monies used in committing crimes and payments.

The ICAN president pledged to keep supporting the nation building efforts of Buhari and his administration, especially in sensitisation on monetary policies and taxation.

