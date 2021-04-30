Buhari excited over Ogunsanya’s appointment as CEO Airtel Africa
President Muhammadu Buhari says with the elevation of Mr Segun Ogunsanya to Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa Plc, Nigeria’s flag has been hoisted proudly across the African skyline once again.
President Buhari made his feelings known in a statement by his Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday.
While congratulating Ogunsanya, the president said the appointment had once again proven that ”Nigeria has a surfeit of quality professionals who can hold their own in any part of the continent, and even beyond.”
According to him, with the cognate experience of the new MD/CEO for Africa, which spans consulting, banking, fast moving consumer goods, and telecommunications, he would acquit himself creditably in his new role.
He urged him to repeat the strides that made him position Airtel Nigeria as the second largest telecommunications company by revenue, serving over 50 million customers.
”The reward for hard work is more work,” he added.
While wishing Ogunsanya greater successes ahead, Buhari
also enjoined younger Nigerians to draw inspiration from him.
According to Buhari, with focus, dint of hard work, and resourcefulness, the younger Nigerians would reach the peak of whatever careers they have chosen for themselves.
The new Chief Executive Officer, an electronics engineer and chartered accountant, will join the board of Airtel Africa Plc from Oct. 1, 2021.
