RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Buhari excited over Ogunsanya’s appointment as CEO Airtel Africa

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari says with the elevation of Mr Segun Ogunsanya to Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa Plc, Nigeria’s flag has been hoisted proudly across the African skyline once again.

The current Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Mr Olusegun Ogunsanya. [businessday]
The current Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Mr Olusegun Ogunsanya. [businessday] Pulse Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that before his elevation, Ogunsanya was the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria.

Recommended articles

President Buhari made his feelings known in a statement by his Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday.

While congratulating Ogunsanya, the president said the appointment had once again proven that ”Nigeria has a surfeit of quality professionals who can hold their own in any part of the continent, and even beyond.”

According to him, with the cognate experience of the new MD/CEO for Africa, which spans consulting, banking, fast moving consumer goods, and telecommunications, he would acquit himself creditably in his new role.

He urged him to repeat the strides that made him position Airtel Nigeria as the second largest telecommunications company by revenue, serving over 50 million customers.

”The reward for hard work is more work,” he added.

While wishing Ogunsanya greater successes ahead, Buhari

also enjoined younger Nigerians to draw inspiration from him.

According to Buhari, with focus, dint of hard work, and resourcefulness, the younger Nigerians would reach the peak of whatever careers they have chosen for themselves.

The new Chief Executive Officer, an electronics engineer and chartered accountant, will join the board of Airtel Africa Plc from Oct. 1, 2021.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Govt withholds N25m donated to Oshodi amputee hawker after detecting lies in her claims

Meet the man who woke up with female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend (video)

A video has emerged which shows Baba Ijesha admitting he molested a minor

11-year-old girl releases a list of men who’ve sexually abused her & the number of times

Comedian Princess says her foster child is the victim actor Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled 7 years ago

36-year-old man’s penis & testicles cut off and given to pigs for attempting to rape his niece

Davido, Toke Makinwa others, drag actor Yomi Fabiyi for defending alleged child molester Baba Ijesha

Identical twins who share the same boyfriend say “this is how it works for us” (photos)

Actress Princess Shyngle attempts suicide for the 2nd time in 3 years