RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Buhari congratulates Olusegun Awolowo as he leads ECOWAS TPOs

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded Executive Director of Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Mr Olusegun Awolowo, on his election as President of National Trade Promotion Organizations (TPOs) from ECOWAS member States.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, believed Awolowo’s unanimous election was testament to the confidence reposed in him, and in Nigeria, by Chief Executive Officers of TPOs in West Africa.

Recommended articles

He urged Awolowo to serve to the best of his ability, and do the country proud.

Buhari noted that an ECOWAS TPO Network holds great possibilities for Nigeria and the sub-region in the areas of exchange of commercial information and business opportunities.

He expressed the hope that the domiciling of the Secretariat in Abuja would open vistas of opportunities for Nigeria.

The president wished Awolowo well in his new assignment, expressing confidence that Nigeria and ECOWAS would benefit a lot from his expertise in trade promotions.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to secure a Domain Name for your Nigerian business

Buhari congratulates Olusegun Awolowo as he leads ECOWAS TPOs

Will the global casino market continue to grow?

NBS reports inflation has dropped in Nigeria for 3rd straight month

4 powerful women leading some of Nigeria's biggest banks

Sisi Yemmie, Tosin Olaseinde, Olusegun Adeniyi, to share tips on wealth creation for under 30s today

Reps to enforce pay-per-view, price reduction for DStv, others

Miriam Olusanya is GTB's new boss

Africa Prudential develops cloud-based solution for Africa’s hospitality industry