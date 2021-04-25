BUA debunks claims about N300 increase in ex-factory prices of cement

The company, which is the second largest cement product in Nigeria said it has no plan to increase prices of its cement now or in the near future.

BUA said this in a statement made available on its Twitter page on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

In the statement, the company said it does not see an increase in ex-factory prices as a solution to the high demand and insufficient supply of cement in the country.

BUA also appealed to its distributors who are ‘taking advantage of increased cement demand’ to stop increasing the price of the product arbitrarily.

The statement reads, “BUA Cement Plc, in the past two days, has been inundated with calls seeking clarification as to whether it is part of a purported price increase of N300 per bag.

“BUA Cement wishes to inform the public, its distributors, and stakeholders that it has not and does not intend to increase its price of cement now or in the near future, barring any material unforeseen circumstances.

“BUA Cement is very much aware of the fact that there is a huge difference in the ex-factory prices of cement and the retail market prices of cement, which is mostly because of retailers taking advantage of increased cement demand to make maximum profits.

“Whilst we are aware that demand for cement is high with current supply levels not sufficient to meet this increased demand, we do not believe the solution lies in an increase in ex-factory price of cement, especially not at this period.

“It is our strong conviction that any increase in prices of major commodities at a time like this is not right whilst Nigerians are still trying to recover from the economic consequences brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.