The Primero Transport Services Ltd., operator of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Lagos, has suspended operations of the Ikorodu to Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) route from Wednesday.

Mutiu Yekeen, Head, Corporate Communications of the firm confirmed the suspension in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Yekeen said that the development was due to operational challenges being faced by the firm along the corridor.

"The Primero Transport Services Ltd. uses this medium to inform our commuters on Ikorodu to TBS corridor that we are shutting down operations from March 31, due to operational challenges.

"We hope to resolve it in the next couple of days and resume full operations.

"We call on our esteemed commuters to bear with us during this period. We sincerely crave your indulgence for any inconvenience this may have caused you.

"Our priority is to convey commuters safely to their destinations, provide affordable, fast and convenient services to people of Lagos 24/7 daily," Yekeen said.