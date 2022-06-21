Bright Sekoni says affordable Adunni game city will bring enormous development to Epe and its environs

Pulse Nigeria

He added “this is the biggest, and the first in Nigeria, its facilities are mind-blowing. We are having a lot of recreational activities where people can bring their kids for fun, play golf and a lot of fantastic stuff in Epe.

The Adunni project is located in Ketu Epe and it has a boutique shop, a state-of-the-art gym, restaurants, Wi-Fi internet, games/sports centres, shopping mall, yoga studio, swimming pool, beauty salon, play centre with fun-filled activities for kids and families, amongst others.

“It is in a serene and dry land and we have the plan to make beauty out of it; we are even building an artificial lake, love garden, and artificial beach as well."

He corroborated on how long the Adunni project will last, asserting “we plan to actually have the Adunni in different places but we are still using this to test the market and still looking out for investors, if we can get investors definitely we’ll expand everywhere. We only partner with private investors at the moment and we are planning so many other mind-blowing projects afterwards.”

“We have affordable packages and their prices will soar after 3 months. 150sqm for N600,000; 300sqm for N1.2m; 600sqm for N2.4m. And initial deposits of N250,000 and N500,000 can be made respectively.”

The CEO reeled out the contact, website and email to get Adunni city project as follows: https://www.audaciaprime.com,

