RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

BP collaborates with electric firm to help customers reduce carbon emissions

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The agreement combines BP’s energy supply capabilities with Schneider Electric’s microgrid and energy management technologies.

Schneider Electric GIZ ToT outdoor practical
Schneider Electric GIZ ToT outdoor practical

Schneider Electric and global integrated energy company BP, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to help decarbonize high-emission customers in Australia, the European Union, U.K., U.S and other countries.

Recommended articles

Under the terms of the MoU, BP and Schneider Electric will combine skills and capabilities to define and scale integrated energy solutions for cities and commercial and industrial customers in hard to abate sectors, such as high emission transportation and heavy industry.

According to the EVP, Regions, Cities and Solutions, BP, William Lin; “Schneider Electric’s expertise is complementary to ours, opening up more opportunities for us to jointly help energy systems decarbonize.

"Combining BP’s energy supply capabilities with Schneider Electric’s microgrid and energy management technologies means that together we can offer clean, efficient and resilient solutions to better meet our customers’ needs."

“Many of our customers are looking for innovation and expertise to help decarbonize their energy supply and demand systems,” says Barbara Frei, Executive Vice President, Industrial Automation, Schneider Electric.

BP and Schneider Electric’s complementary skills in consulting, designing, building, and operating decarbonized energy systems will help companies achieve their decarbonization targets, a statement reads.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch video: Female secondary school student smokes and others play ludo in class

Watch video: Female secondary school student smokes and others play ludo in class

Tristan Thompson says new baby mama is trying to gain fame with lawsuit

Tristan Thompson says new baby mama is trying to gain fame with lawsuit

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

You should not do any of these while visiting the Oba's palace in Benin

You should not do any of these while visiting the Oba's palace in Benin

How hoodlums stabbed NURTW boss in Lagos, shot him to death in hospital

How hoodlums stabbed NURTW boss in Lagos, shot him to death in hospital

Why incoming Manchester United interim coach Rangnick rejected manager role at Chelsea

Why incoming Manchester United interim coach Rangnick rejected manager role at Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo calls France Football Chief 'A Liar' over Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or Statement

Cristiano Ronaldo calls France Football Chief 'A Liar' over Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or Statement

Dear men, here are 6 erogenous zones of women you must know

Dear men, here are 6 erogenous zones of women you must know

Kill bandits, kidnappers and take their weapons, Army chief tells soldiers

Kill bandits, kidnappers and take their weapons, Army chief tells soldiers

Trending

Everything you need to know about the new Lekki-Epe International airport

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE NEW LEKKI-EPE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Isimi Lagos, Nigeria’s first Lifestyle and Wellness City set to kick off infrastructure development project in March 2022

Isimi Lagos, Nigeria’s first Lifestyle and Wellness City set to kick off infrastructure development project in March 2022.

Equinix acquires MainOne for $320 million

MainOne is one of West Africa's largest network solutions providers

Recycling is one of Nigeria's proudest achievements

Recycling is one of Nigeria's proudest achievements