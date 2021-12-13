Schneider Electric and global integrated energy company BP, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to help decarbonize high-emission customers in Australia, the European Union, U.K., U.S and other countries.
BP collaborates with electric firm to help customers reduce carbon emissions
The agreement combines BP’s energy supply capabilities with Schneider Electric’s microgrid and energy management technologies.
Under the terms of the MoU, BP and Schneider Electric will combine skills and capabilities to define and scale integrated energy solutions for cities and commercial and industrial customers in hard to abate sectors, such as high emission transportation and heavy industry.
According to the EVP, Regions, Cities and Solutions, BP, William Lin; “Schneider Electric’s expertise is complementary to ours, opening up more opportunities for us to jointly help energy systems decarbonize.
"Combining BP’s energy supply capabilities with Schneider Electric’s microgrid and energy management technologies means that together we can offer clean, efficient and resilient solutions to better meet our customers’ needs."
“Many of our customers are looking for innovation and expertise to help decarbonize their energy supply and demand systems,” says Barbara Frei, Executive Vice President, Industrial Automation, Schneider Electric.
BP and Schneider Electric’s complementary skills in consulting, designing, building, and operating decarbonized energy systems will help companies achieve their decarbonization targets, a statement reads.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng