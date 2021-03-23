Bolt will be offering paid internships in Operations, Marketing, PR, and Engineering for 12 lucky women across Africa.

Bolt’s internship for women in tech

Do you know a woman ready to kick start her career in Tech? Nominate her with your social media account (Instagram or Twitter), stating what she would contribute to the industry if given the opportunity using the hashtag, #Drive4WITech.

To ensure that Bolt finds your entry, do not forget to tag Bolt (@bolt_nigeria on Instagram and @boltapp_ng on Twitter) and make sure that your page is not private and that you are using the correct hashtag.

The top finalists will be announced in April, and the internship program will begin in May.

Do not let this opportunity pass you by!

*This is a featured post*