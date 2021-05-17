BOATNAIJA promoting Lagos tourism

They popularly known as the boat masters after the company started by two young ambitiously innovative teenagers Chiazor Daniel and Alex Onuorah went into boat building from straps of old boats. Before they both came into the boat business, boat cruise in Lagos Nigeria was totally in a mess filled with corrupt captains and online scams.

Upon the launch of Boatnaija, boat cruise was only meant for the elites for which the everyday Lagosian couldn't afford. Boatnaija LTD which has thousands of customers on popular social media platform Instagram the duo said was created to bridge the gap between the average and the elites in the city of Lagos and cub corrupt practices.

Chiazor Daniel a talent manager and entrepreneur who is the CEO of the company said we didn't just make it affordable but turned the boat cruising experience into a lifestyle by introducing beach party experiences for everyone. Currently our major customers cut across the corporate and the social class.

We are not just into the boat cruising business alone, our services cuts into boat managements, boat rentals, apartment management, private jet, airport pick up services and short lets apartments.

On May 9th, in a recent interview with Punch Newspaper, Chiazor Daniel spoke about his current favorite destinations, Ilashe a private beach because of its tourist attraction and Takwa Bay as Lagos hot tourist spots because they're both the most visited locations.

When asked how safe boating is compared to other forms of transportation, in his recent interview on Punch Newspaper - "If the Super Eagles team could recently travel to Port Novo (Republic of Benin) in less than two hours, it means water transportation should be given more attention than road transportation" he said.

"Festive seasons like Valentine, Christmas, Easter are usually our best sales peak periods because families would want to have fun while spending time together. People are ready to spend more than they usually do" he said. As a boat renting and management company, we have the small 10 passenger boats for cruises and transportation to any beach, there's also the 15-passenger boat, the 20-passenger boat, and the 30-passenger luxury yacht.

Pulse Nigeria

Recently in a bit to expand our company, we reached out to a couple of banks for a loan to expand their business reach but they turned us down. So we decided to start building our own boats by refurbishing old boats.

Watch a video of Boatnaija refurbishing old boats

"We are currently pushing for Lagos to become one of the most accepted tourist destinations, so we're promoting Ilashe private beach to be that standard of Zanzibar, Santorini, and the Maldives. So we're calling on Lagos state to invest in Lagos tourism. These can be used to fuel our economy" – Chiazor Daniel.

This boat cruising experience is a getaway from the bustling noise of city life and also a medium to meet new temporary and permanent friends.

I went on a boat cruise to Ilashe beach for a beach house party in December 2020. The boat ride was wonderful, the boat was neat and beautiful, we used the 20 seater passenger boat. It had soothing music playing in the background. The beach house party had exotic dancers who entertained us and I was mesmerized. When I got back, I told Daniel that I learned a few moves for which I felt proud.

I believe this lifestyle should be activated very frequently if you can afford it. Water is life and the breeze from the ocean is medicinal for optimal health.

Visit our website: www.boatnaija.com.ng

Follow us on all social media platform @boatnaija

Pulse Nigeria