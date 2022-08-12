RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Binatone introduces lithium – ion rechargeable fans with mosquito repellant

Authors:

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByBinatone: Leading Electronics Manufacturer, Binatone Industries has launched a new range of rechargeable fans with industry first lithium-ion battery and mosquito repellant and an ultra-modern aluminum blade Orbit fan into Nigerian electronics market to satisfy the needs its numerous customers across the country

Binatone introduces lithium – ion rechargeable fans with mosquito repellant
Binatone introduces lithium – ion rechargeable fans with mosquito repellant

“The RCF 1865 model of rechargeable fan is the first ever rechargeable fan to operate on fast charge device known as lithium-ion batteries (9000 mAh) to ensure long hours of cool breeze and comes with a mosquito repellant feature.

'"It has a 45 W energy saving motor, 9 speeds with superior air flow and Remote control. There are charging sockets – USB for mobile phones and solar charging ports along with LED light facility.

The new 18-inch orbit fan is packaged with durable aluminum blade, 3-speed control system, 360 degrees rotation and it is perfect for homes, office, and shops where a ceiling fan cannot be fitted. Binatone, founded in the UK in 1958, is consistently delighting customers with high quality, innovative products at affordable prices” he stated.

Binatone introduces lithium – ion rechargeable fans with mosquito repellant
Binatone introduces lithium – ion rechargeable fans with mosquito repellant Pulse Nigeria

Binatone had recently launched a rechargeable fan model RCF 1855 which has taken the market by storm due to its stylish design and very long battery life. (12 v 6.5 Ah). It also has USB & Solar charging port & LED light.

He disclosed that apart from innovation, outstanding designs, and unbeatable value for money, Binatone will offer our two years warranty to all its customer on these newly launched products and every Binatone product purchased by its teeming customers across Nigeria.

_----_

#FeatureByBinatone

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Binatone introduces lithium – ion rechargeable fans with mosquito repellant

Binatone introduces lithium – ion rechargeable fans with mosquito repellant

Eko Hotels and Wakanow have partnered towards the Tropical Christmas Wonderland for 2022

Eko Hotels and Wakanow have partnered towards the Tropical Christmas Wonderland for 2022

Leadway media dash for small businesses

Leadway media dash for small businesses

TECNO bringing forth magic in collaboration with ABG Tiwa Savage

TECNO bringing forth magic in collaboration with ABG Tiwa Savage

3 best sites to buy YouTube subscribers (real and active)

3 best sites to buy YouTube subscribers (real and active)

Coca-Cola unveils its 'Believe and Win' Under-the-Crown promo, to take 5 customers to Qatar World Cup

Coca-Cola unveils its 'Believe and Win' Under-the-Crown promo, to take 5 customers to Qatar World Cup

51st AGM: GSK Consumer Nigeria PLC grows revenue by 5.42% amid tough operating environment

51st AGM: GSK Consumer Nigeria PLC grows revenue by 5.42% amid tough operating environment

Equity market posts losses, market capitalisation down by 0.12%

Equity market posts losses, market capitalisation down by 0.12%

Nigeria’s crude oil production averaged 1.183m b/d in July – OPEC

Nigeria’s crude oil production averaged 1.183m b/d in July – OPEC

Trending

NITDA

NITDA opens registration portal to train 1 million app developers

Naira constant, exchanges at N428.12 to dollar. (NNN)

Naira constant, exchanges at N428.12 to dollar

Naira and Dollars

Naira gains against dollar by 0.52% , exchanging at N428.75

President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)

Approving $2.5bn for Badagry seaport shows Buhari’s belief in diversifying economy -BMO