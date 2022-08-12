Binatone introduces lithium – ion rechargeable fans with mosquito repellant

“The RCF 1865 model of rechargeable fan is the first ever rechargeable fan to operate on fast charge device known as lithium-ion batteries (9000 mAh) to ensure long hours of cool breeze and comes with a mosquito repellant feature.

'"It has a 45 W energy saving motor, 9 speeds with superior air flow and Remote control. There are charging sockets – USB for mobile phones and solar charging ports along with LED light facility.

The new 18-inch orbit fan is packaged with durable aluminum blade, 3-speed control system, 360 degrees rotation and it is perfect for homes, office, and shops where a ceiling fan cannot be fitted. Binatone, founded in the UK in 1958, is consistently delighting customers with high quality, innovative products at affordable prices” he stated.

Pulse Nigeria

Binatone had recently launched a rechargeable fan model RCF 1855 which has taken the market by storm due to its stylish design and very long battery life. (12 v 6.5 Ah). It also has USB & Solar charging port & LED light.

He disclosed that apart from innovation, outstanding designs, and unbeatable value for money, Binatone will offer our two years warranty to all its customer on these newly launched products and every Binatone product purchased by its teeming customers across Nigeria.

