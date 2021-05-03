Bill and Melinda Gates have ended their marriage

The statement reads as follows:

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage.

"Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead, healthy, productive lives.

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.

"We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

Bill Gates is currently the third richest man in the world.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is the world's largest private charitable foundation.