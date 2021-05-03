RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Bill and Melinda Gates have ended their marriage

The couple has asked for space and privacy as they navigate the next chapter of their lives.

LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda, have issued a joint statement to say they are ending their marriage after 27 years.

The statement reads as follows:

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage.

"Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead, healthy, productive lives.

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.

"We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

Bill Gates is currently the third richest man in the world.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is the world's largest private charitable foundation.

In May 2020, the Gates Foundation said it would spend $300 million to fight the coronavirus pandemic, funding treatment, detection and vaccines.

