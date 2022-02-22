RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

BF PEER: Redefining peer-to-peer crypto trading in Africa through simple solutions

It is a huge moment in human history, as Democratized Finance (DeFi), continues to change the global financial landscape, overseeing head-spinning generational wealth transfer through tech-inspired finance, with particular reference to crypto currency.

Yes, nothing screams democratized finance like crypto peer-to-peer trading that characteristically by-passes traditional red tapes and centralized controls of conventional financial gatekeepers like your banks and financial houses.

It’s the dawn of a new age and you’re one of the smartest if you’re already a part of it!

However, like with other human financial transactions, there remains the challenge of trust and accountability between parties, even in peer-to-peer crypto trading, leaving many with sad tales and sob stories of fraudulent transactions, despite convincing promises from their peer-to-peer trading platforms.

This remains the driving motivation behind the design and launch of BF PEER, a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency trading platform delivering the safest peer-to-peer cryptocurrency exchange in Africa, simply by virtue of its design!

That is, 100% systems process, 0% human intervention.

BF Peer stands as Africa’s first non-custodial cryptocurrency platform, operating a unique escrow transaction system that automatically eliminates any chance of fraud or fast plays in every exchange, either for buyer or seller.

With BF Peer, it is a revolution in the African peer-to-peer space, offering 100% safety in every transaction through its air-right escrow system that ensures, both parties in every transaction are certified okay to continue and finish every transaction. Otherwise, transaction is cancelled and status-quo is maintained, no losses.

You may click here to learn better, how this system works.

What is more, BF Peer allows you set your own price as a seller, putting control of your crypto currency token in your own hands. Now, that’s the real meaning of democratized finance.

Also, BF PEER offers an unbeatably low transaction charge of just ONE PERCENT on every transaction, facilitating your first transaction FREE OF CHARGE, using the promo code - *BFP015XD*

All of these and more, is why smart crypto traders know to trade on only on www.bfpeer.com for rest of mind, zero losses and zero stress.

So, if you’re big on trust and peace of mind with your crypto finances, visit www.bfpeer.com today, to start trading, and to join the train of Africa’s smartest crypto merchants!

