The week was filled with excitement and fashion at its best, and it came to a phenomenal close with a Runway Show.

The week-long event featured activities such as the Street Fashion Show, Ankara Carnival, Fashion Masterclasses, and lots more. BetKing, a digital entertainment and sports technology company provided a uniquely exhilarating experience for attendees.

Aba is known as the home to craftspeople and entrepreneurs. BetKing’s support of the Aba Fashion Week illustrated the brand’s connection to excellence, creativity, and passion of the people in Aba.

The city has evolved over time in the use of diverse technology to deliver quality products in the fashion industry, thus, providing the perfect playground for “fashionpreneurs” to not only showcase their creative talent, but more importantly to learn from experts in the industry.

In a statement, the Head of Products, Ruby Chuku explained that “our nation has great potential to thrive because of the “fashionpreneurs” of Aba. One of our core pillars as a band is encouraging entrepreneurship and it gives us great pride to be a part of positive life-changing decisions and moments in the lives of the Nigerian people.”

The BetKing Group entered the African market in 2018 and has already grown to be a major player in the Region – driven by a strong focus on sports entertainment experiences delivered by their in-house digital sport-tech platform, combined with a customer centric approach to distribution across retail and online channels, strong localised regulatory relationships and a brand portfolio that customers recognise and trust. This tailor-made approach, driven by an exceptional leadership team from a range of high growth sectors, has powered the rapid growth of the Group in the Region.

*This is a featured post.