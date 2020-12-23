The partnership with LSETF is an effort by Betking to expand on its Corporate Social Responsibility, to support small businesses and business owners in local communities, and part of its commitment to help contribute to societal development.

In his address to the beneficiaries, the Managing Director, Gossy Ukanwoke, stated that "BetKing being a digital entertainment and sports technology company, recognizes the role the communities and the entrepreneurs that represent us in trade play in our success.

"Therefore, when given an opportunity to give back to these communities or to encourage other entrepreneurs and business owners, we will do so even beyond the sports, technology, and entertainment industries as long as it has a direct positive impact on people’s lives.”

BetKing partners with LSETF to support market women in Lagos state

Market women play a critical role in the Nigerian economy. Research from the Bank of Industry shows that they are a major contributor to the informal economy which generates 65 per cent of the Nigerian annual GDP.

Though they contribute significantly, they are unable to benefit from the rewards of conventional employment, such as access to loans or lines of credit, therefore, limiting their abilities to expand their business or recover from unplanned disruptions

After receiving her donation of Fifty Thousand Naira Nimota Ogunbadejo, close to tears, stated: “This donation has given me the means to start my business again, I am grateful to BetKing and LSETF for this gift”.

Another beneficiary Shakirat Muritala was overwhelmed with joy and said “the donation has come at the perfect time during the festive period which I hope will help my goods move faster, thank you BetKing and LSETF”

BetKing Nigeria entered the African market in 2018 and has grown to be a major player in the Region – driven by a strong focus on sports entertainment experiences delivered by their in-house digital sport-tech platform, combined with a customer-centric approach to distribution across retail and online channels, strong localized regulatory relationships and a brand portfolio that customers recognize and trust.

This tailor-made approach, driven by an exceptional leadership team from a range of high growth sectors, has powered the rapid growth of the Group in the Region. To learn more visit BetKing.com.

