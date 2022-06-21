RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

BetKing empowers 100 entrepreneurs with fully furnished agent shops

BetKing, a leading sports, and entertainment company has launched an initiative geared towards supporting entrepreneurial empowerment in Nigeria.

Shop Presentation at Gbagada
Shop Presentation at Gbagada

#FeatureByBetKing - The initiative tagged, ‘100 BK Shop Giveaway’ aims to provide 100 long-standing cashiers and agents with fully furnished shops to help them upscale their businesses.

The program strategically ties into BetKing’s commitment to positively impact lives within communities they operate and beyond.

The company recently presented 45 shops to agents in Lagos and aims to deliver the remaining 55 shops to agents across other states in Nigeria. Through this initiative, BetKing maximizes value for its loyal partners by enriching them with resources designed to endear their spirits towards sustainable business continuity.

“At Kingmakers, our cashiers and agents, are some of our most important assets as the success of BetKing is strongly tied to their commitment. The 100 BK Shop giveaway exercise was designed to show our appreciation to our loyal agents and cashiers and encourage them to continue promoting ThatBetKingFeeling across Nigeria”, said Adim Isiakpona, the Chief Operating Officer of King Makers.

Speaking further on the program, Adim explained that the exercise is strategically important particularly now that the entrepreneurship space in Nigeria is faced with several issues, which is challenging development. “The initiative will go a long way in sustaining business continuity and reducing unemployment in Nigeria. We are delighted to embark on this initiative, and we look forward to creating more platforms that will benefit the lives of everyone within the BetKing community and beyond.”

BetKing Logo
BetKing Logo Pulse Nigeria

Expressing his delight, Samuel Falana, one of the beneficiaries of the 100 BK shop giveaway said, “I’m very happy about my new shop as it will not only expand my business but also make my customers feel more comfortable. It pays to be loyal, and I appreciate BetKing for rewarding me and my colleagues across Nigeria - this shows that they care not only about their customers but their agents and the community at large.” he added.

The 100 BK Shop giveaway exercise is also in line with the ‘BetKing Cares’ initiative which recently saw the company embark on a Month of Good campaign to positively impact local communities across Nigeria through medical outreaches and community clean-ups.

About BetKing

BetKing is a sports betting and entertainment company offering online services in Nigeria, Kenya, and Ethiopia, and agency services in Nigeria. Among the offerings of the company’s services are sports betting, not restricted to football, hockey, cricket, tennis, basketball, and more, and customized state-of-the-art virtual games including the exclusive Kings' League and Colour-Colour. BetKing also offers agency opportunities for individuals who will come to be called Kingmakers once they sign up to deliver offline betting services to customers. BetKing is a product of SV Gaming Limited and the birth of the brand was initiated by evolution in strategy and the objective to offer more value to customers.

