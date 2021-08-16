BetKing celebrates new brand identity

It was also a night for royalty as guests, BetKing Business Partners, industry regulators and Blue Bloods (staff members of BetKing) were pampered by the gracious host alongside the Brand Ambassador, Austin' Jay-Jay' Okocha.

The football icon starred in the new Television Commercial (TVC) unveiled on occasion, displaying intricate footwork, exciting dance moves and a bold expression for the BetKing brand.

Company chairman, Mr Toyin Pinheiro (SAN), opened up the event with a warm welcome to the guests and acknowledgement of the industry regulators including the Chairman, Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Ayodele Subair and the Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Lotteries Board, Mr Bashir.

He further reiterated the purpose of the event – the relaunch of a powerful and impactful brand, BetKing. In his words, "This is the relaunch of a very strong brand; a brand premised on strength and integrity. I want to assure you that customers would be happy. They would have good opportunities of winning.

"As we head into the new season, you will have a jolly good time with our brand and Ambassador, Jay-Jay. I say to you, our customers, hang on to us. The winnings will be richer and bigger. The opportunities will be there. Let's have a big season as we look forward to its commencement.”

Managing Director, KingMakers, Gossy Ukanwoke, also began on a note of gratitude to all present – guests, agents, partners, the Brand Ambassador and regulators. With reference to BetKing's commitment to building a brand that would be the most valued by stakeholders in Africa while boosting economic growth, Ukanwoke said, "We have evolved over the years, consistently seeking ways to better our offering to customers and society. This brand relaunch is a statement of that commitment.

"A few months ago, we announced our corporate brand, KingMakers, representing the next level as a company. The nexus is to bring Africans closer to the game they love, and we'll be doing this by offering our customers more ways to enjoy sports."

Fittingly, it wasn't an occasion for speeches but merriment and entertainment – an attribute the brand has indicated as part of their core identity. The engaged audience participated in fun games, prizes were won and all guests were given a taste of the feeling with branded gift items to appreciate their presence at the event.

Omah Lay rounded off the event with an electric performance that got guests on their feet. They all converged on the foot of the stage as the singer dished out some of his hits singles. The company's management staff, including the Chief Financial Officer, Oladapo Olasope, were also present, at the enjoyable and colourful night.

