BetKing Cares: Company embarks on ‘Month of Good’ campaign to impact local communities

Through partnerships with two prominent non-governmental organisations (NGOs) – Market Doctors and the African Clean-Up Initiative (ACI), the campaign supported medical outreach across major cities such as Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, Benin, Enugu, Port Harcourt, and Anambra; and beach fronts and drainage clean-up activities within some of these cities.

Speaking about the campaign, Gossy Ukanwoke, Managing Director, KingMakers, said: “At BetKing, we are deeply passionate about doing good and impacting the lives of people around us. We are thrilled to have embarked on the Month of Good campaign to help provide relief through medical support and health and wellness initiatives in the target communities through a 360 approach that involved collaboration from all our key stakeholders – employees, agents, and customers. We are thankful for the support in making this a success and we look forward to revisiting this project in the coming year.”

“When we look around, we see opportunities to support communities with basic amenities that can help to change lives. We want to use this avenue to encourage like-minded organisations and individuals to also play a part by giving back or performing acts of goodwill to aid sustainable development in the country. BetKing Cares, and as a responsible corporate, we will continue to sponsor and drive more initiatives that contribute to a good cause.” he added.

Commending BetKing for this initiative, Dr. Yetunde Ayo-Oyalowo, the Founder of Market Doctors described the campaign as a remarkable gesture toward aiding health and wellness in Nigeria. She said: “We laud BetKing’s efforts in supporting the medical sector with relief materials and access to health education and tests, which is a great step toward addressing some of the gaps in the health infrastructure in some of these communities. This project shows that BetKing cares about the communities within which it operates, and we are grateful to have worked with the team to bring the project to fruition.”

The Month of Good campaign included medical outreaches to provide health education, free health screening for Malaria, blood pressure, eye tests, and the provision of basic drugs at selected agents’ shops across the targeted cities. For the clean-up activities, BetKing employees across Nigeria teamed up with ACI for clean-up exercises at Alpha, Okun-Ajah, and Elegushi beaches in Lagos, as well as market and drainages in cities within Benin, PH, Abuja, amongst many others. BetKing aims to continue to roll out community-driven initiatives under this campaign to continue to give back to society.

BetKing remains committed to shaping the standards for sports entertainment in Africa by providing trusted and quality services to customers.

About BetKing

BetKing is a sports betting and entertainment company offering online services in Nigeria, Kenya, and Ethiopia, and agency services in Nigeria. Among the offerings of the company’s services are sports betting, not restricted to football, hockey, cricket, tennis, basketball, and more, and customized state-of-the-art virtual games including the exclusive Kings' League and Colour-Colour. BetKing also offers agency opportunities for individuals who will come to be called Kingmakers once they sign up to deliver offline betting services to customers. BetKing is a product of SV Gaming Limited and the birth of the brand was initiated by evolution in strategy and the objective to offer more value to customers.

---