If you’re a Techie, you’ve either been proffering solutions to the problems, or you’ve suffered just like everyone else. Either way, the walls between your business and success have been raised higher, but thankfully, SME Shop is here to help you scale it.

SME Shop is the brainchild of TBWA Concept and Ford Foundation. It is a free virtual platform that arms MSMEs with the marketing, COVID-19 safety, and product distribution knowledge they need to thrive. It’s no longer enough to have a great automated product with spectacular design, UI and UX.

If no one knows about it, it doesn’t exist. But in the information age, knowledge is as common as HTML, so how is SME Shop any different?

It’s too easy to get caught up in the idea that succeeding in the Nigerian technology industry can be broken down into a science. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. All the charts, bots and automation in the world can’t get your product into the hands of the people that will make your business profitable.

Now more than ever, it is imperative that the Nigerian tech industry consummates with art. SME Shop consists of industry experts who have been there, done that, and done it well, so that applied correctly, the knowledge they divulge will enable you launch that app to applause, and not indifference.

“The knowledge we’re putting out isn’t generic, it’s specific to the SMEs” says the leadership of TBWA Concept. This suggests that SME Shops training is custom-fitted for your business, whatever it is. TBWA Concept insists that creating a solution to real problems is only one half of the Techie's job.

They cite how John Sculley, a man who used to sell sugar (Pepsi), was hired as the best mind to take Apple to the next level in the 1980s. “Everything isn’t about numbers”, TBWA affirms, and SME Shop shows you the world beyond math, the more complex world of emotion, and getting your product into the hands of paying consumers.

Beyond the virtual lectures, SME Shop provides consultations for MSME’s. You can register for the free courses here. Join the MSME revolution on our social media platforms and help your business bounce back from the upsets of 2020.

*This is a featured post.