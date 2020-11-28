Be your best self! - Shop your favourite Skechers and Havaianas on the revamped bCODE website

The multi-brand retailer is the official franchise store for footwear and apparels like Skechers, Adidas and Havaianas across West Africa which are all available at www.shopbcode.com.
With a new visual, the brand encourages their customers to be their best selves whilst enjoying their products;Be bold, Be free, Be cool, Be fun, Be happy, Be beautiful, Be healthy, Be brave, Be African.. Be your best!
The youthful, colorful and vibrant website has been upgraded to include all the necessary things to create a more positive consumer interaction. From the product size variance outlined for easy identification to the one-page checkout, the new website promises to give customers a satisfied shopping experience.
The relaunch expresses the bCODE as an independent brand, which houses all other peculiar brands in her portfolio with a desire of serving the customers with a wide range of product selection and top-notch user experience.
bCODE has 12 stores across Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt and Ghana. For more information follow us on social media to get the latest bCODE gist.
*This is a featured post.