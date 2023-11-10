ADVERTISEMENT
BDC operator calls for collective efforts to stabilise naira in FX market

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bashir also commended the CBN on its efforts toward stabilising the naira at the forex market.

Bashir made the call in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

He said the Federal government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should as a matter of urgency constitute a strong committee to monitor and ensure the stability of the naira against the dollar at the Forex market.

He said the committee should include representatives of the Federal government, CBN, commercial banks, businessmen, bureau de change, EFCC and other security agencies.

According to him, the committee should be saddled with the responsibility of monitoring the Forex market and at the same advise the government on any problem observed and coming up with a solution.

Bashir also commended the CBN on its efforts toward stabilising the naira at the forex market.

He added that restoring transparency and engendering investors’ confidence were the next steps to take if Nigeria must unlock the dollar flows needed to support the naira.

