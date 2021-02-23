AUTOCLUB by Access helps customers drive the cars of their dreams

Auto-club by Access is a one stop shop designed to cater to every Nigerian’s automobile needs by providing auto services ranging from vehicle purchase, maintenance, usage to disposal and so much more at affordable pricing.

The service offers Vehicle finance for brand new cars such as SUVs, Sedans, Buses, and Vans and for preowned cars (popularly called Tokunbo cars) from specific approved dealers that have been certified to be in excellent condition. Auto-club by Access also offers equity release which is offered to customers to enable them refinance vehicles purchased from approved partners/dealers.

Auto-club by Access has a loan tenor of up to four years with interest rates as low as 15%, depending on the finance variant chosen. The service is available to salaried customers and business owners with verifiable sources of income as well as businesses and corporates.

Speaking at the unveil, the Executive Director, Retail Banking Division, Mr. Victor Etuokwu said “we understand that in Nigeria, owning a car is not a luxury but a necessity and an important part of our role as a Bank is to make our customers lives easier to access more. This new service is a very practical way to do so.”

“For our customers who wish to take advantage of this service, all they have to do is fill an interest form on the Access Bank website https://www.accessbankplc.com/personal-banking/loans/vehicle-finance.aspx or walk into any of our branches across the Country and request for vehicle finance or contact your account officer”

Some of the benefits of Auto-club by Access includes a partnership with Coronation Insurance, a leading insurance firm which ensures that customers enjoy comprehensive motor insurance at a specially discounted rate as well as other discounts from chain of partners in the auto ecosystem designed to give customers that great experience.

