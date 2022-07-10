RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

At 9mobile's The Hack, entrepreneurs, start-ups get mentorship on unleashing their capabilities & potential

#FeatureBy9mobile: Participants at The Hack organized by 9mobile had the best times as they experienced and enjoyed practical steps on running and scaling their business from a rich faculty of facilitators.

From left: Director, Marketing Communications, 9mobile, Saidat Lawal- Mohammed; Facilitator, Tricia Olufemi- Olumide (TriciaBiz); Director of Strategy, 9mobile, Karn Gulati and Lead, Public Relations, 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo at The Hack, a networking and business mentorship program organised by 9mobile for SMEs held in Lagos.
The event which held at the Zone, Gbagada, featured two main speakers, Director of Strategy, 9mobile, Karn Gulati, and business and sales expert Tricia Olufemi- Olumide (TriciaBiz).

Easing the participants into the event was Olalekan Fatusa, Acting Head, Enterprise Business, 9mobile. He explained that the forum was to provide information that would help upcoming entrepreneurs succeed in their businesses.

9mobile
In his presentation entitled 'Leveraging Technology to Scale Small Businesses', Gulati stressed that it was essential to scale one's business with technology. He also highlighted the challenges start-ups face and how to overcome them.

Olalekan Fatusa ; Acting Director, Enterprise Business, 9mobile been interviewed
They include how to start a successful business, ensure on-time launch, delivery, and marketing of a quality product. Others include using digital tools to improve businesses and deploying those technologies to be more agile.

Facilitator, Tricia Olufemi- Olumide (TriciaBiz)
Soon afterwards, TriciaBiz had the participants pumped up as she discussed 'Business Growth Strategies for Small Businesses. She defined growth strategies as techniques used in business to plan for overcoming current and future challenges to realize its goals for expansion. She also shared six growth strategies, including market penetration and development, sales channel optimization, and promotions with the participants.

Director of Strategy, 9mobile, Karn Gulati during an interactive session
She later coordinated the breakout session, where participants brainstormed in groups before pitching to TriciaBiz and other participants in a lively and interactive session. It had its light moments with a raffle draw. Participants won gift items, including handsets, umbrellas, and branded t-shirts.

Participants at The Hack, a networking and business mentorship program organised by 9mobile for SMEs
Director of Marketing Communications 9mobile, Saidat Lawal-Mohammed, expressed happiness with the turnout at the event. She said 9mobile expected participants to start utilizing the lessons to change their current approach to business.

Some Participants pitching their business ideas to TriciaBiz after the breakout session in a lively and interactive session
Some Participants pitching their business ideas to TriciaBiz after the breakout session in a lively and interactive session
Brainstorming session
Overview of participants
Winners of Smart phones, with Sowari Akosionu (Middle); Media Manager, 9mobile
