Association inaugurates harvest of 5,120 hectares of wheat in Bauchi

Speaking at the event on Friday, in Doka community in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi, Mr Ibrahim Saddique, the State Coordinator of the association, said that the wheat crop was in good condition and it grew well.

He said that wheat farmers were expecting good harvests, because ”their crops follow their irrigation schedules seamlessly, with a little challenge of fuel for the water pumping machine."

The federal government has shown commitment to supporting 5,120 hectares of wheat farms under our association, with funding from ABP.

“We have farms in 19 local government areas, with each hectare expected to produce five tones of wheat.

“So, the 5,120 hectares are expected to produce 25,600 tonnes, and this will, for the first time ever, make Bauchi self-sufficient in wheat and flour under our association,” he said.

On his part, the Head, Development Finance Office (DFO), CBN in Bauchi, Mr Aminu Haruna, expressed appreciation to the association and wheat farmers in the state.

“This shows that the association and the farmers comply with the directives of CBN and Anchor Borrowers Programme

“With what we have seen here, the 15,000 hectares supported in the state by ABP will yield good results,” he said.

According to Haruna, farmers in the state have been selected to participate in the programme to accelerate wheat cultivation.

“Wheat farming was introduced by CBN to assist small-holder farmers to cultivate wheat toward enhancing food security in the country,” Haruna said.

Also speaking, National Vice-Chairman of the association, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed, said that the farmers had shown their seriousness in wheat farming, just as they had an impressive outing.

“Farmers had, over the years, been reluctant in growing wheat because of the high risk associated with the crop.

“We got improved seeds from Mexico through the Anchor Borrowers Programme. So, in the next three to four years, importation of wheat will become history in Nigeria,” Mohammed said.

The Village Head of Doka, Malam Ibrahim Ali, commended the federal government and the association for choosing to demonstrate wheat farming in the community.