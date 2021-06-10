RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Artisans are pillars of Nigeria’s economy – Akeredolu

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, on Wednesday, described artisans as pillars of the society, saying that their contributions to economic development should be appreciated.

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu [Ondo State Govt]
Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu [Ondo State Govt] Pulse Nigeria

Akeredolu, who stated this at the 2021 Artisans Day in Akure, said that artisans made about 85 per cent contributions to Nigerian economy, hence their importance to the development of the country.

Recommended articles

“Any government that does not recognise or appreciate artisans in the society will definitely fail. They are the pillars of our society because of their contributions,” he said.

The governor said that the importance of entrepreneurship could not be overemphasised.

Akeredolu also urged the artisans to get COVID-19 vaccine due to the nature of their work.

Speaking earlier, the President of United Artisans in the state, appreciated the Akeredolu-led administration’s efforts regarding the affairs of the artisans in the state.

He, however, solicited for further support and better assistance for his members, particularly in the area of soft loans.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Artisans are pillars of Nigeria’s economy – Akeredolu

Reps to investigate disbursement of agricultural loans to farmers

FG earns 1m euros from sale of carbon credits

Buhari receives 1st made in Nigeria cell phone

OctaFX Copytrading introduces Risk Score

Food, Cattle dealers threaten to cut food supply nationwide

The most appropriate storage containers for moving

Senate unbundles NIPOST, takes away its power to raise fund in newly passed Bill

Nigerian stock market rebounds by N102bn on bargain hunting