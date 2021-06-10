Artisans are pillars of Nigeria’s economy – Akeredolu

“Any government that does not recognise or appreciate artisans in the society will definitely fail. They are the pillars of our society because of their contributions,” he said.

The governor said that the importance of entrepreneurship could not be overemphasised.

Akeredolu also urged the artisans to get COVID-19 vaccine due to the nature of their work.

Speaking earlier, the President of United Artisans in the state, appreciated the Akeredolu-led administration’s efforts regarding the affairs of the artisans in the state.