Aquafina, your padi of life, is here to stay with its new TVC

After weeks of teasing us with the unveiling of their new brand influencers, Kate Henshaw, Jemima Osunde, Aproko doctor, Swanky JK, and Munachi Abii, Aquafina, have finally released their TVC-themed Aquafina Padi Of Life.

The TVC depicted different everyday scenarios featuring Kate Henshaw, Jemima Osunde, Aproko Doctor, Swanky JK, and Munachi Abii, showing us how the Aquafina Premium Drinking water is the perfect Padi Of Life.

The TVC aims to showcase how water is perfect for any moment. Aquafina is committed to showing everyday Nigerians that water is and should be everyone's Padi Of Life.

