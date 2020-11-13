This has brought to birth a new solution for the fin-tech space.

Appsolute Limited launches a fascinating app to solve the problems of connecting to the leading trend in the world’s economy (bitcoin).

Appsolute BTC is an online bitcoin trading application but with a little twist to it.

With Appsolute BTC , it is easier for users to make payments online and also pay bills such as electricity, DSTv, utility, tax payments etc. with bitcoin.

Some significant features of Appsolute BTC is that transfers can be made from bitcoin to naira in real-time with the best real-time rates ever; making payments easy by creating virtual cards from bitcoin. These virtual cards can be used to shop online.

It also allows you to store beneficiaries in case you want to resend money to loved ones and business associates.

Appsolute BTC is a tech solution company and over the years have been in the business of serving its clients.

With the use of technology, we’re helping our clients bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and local banks by building FinTech infrastructure to enable businesses thrive in this present day financial ecosystem.

Join us now to be a part of this new trend and support the group as we bring a solution that is made strictly for your satisfaction.

Appsolute BTC, committed to the people and to the future!

