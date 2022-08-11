Approving $2.5bn for Badagry seaport shows Buhari’s belief in diversifying economy -BMO

The Badagry Seaport will be executed under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) scheme in which the private sector will inject money into the port project and manage it for 45 years before the final takeover by the Federal Government.

The project will be developed in four phases and help the country generate total revenue of 53.6 billion dollars over the concession period as well as create jobs and attract foreign direct investments, culminating in an improvement of the wellbeing of Nigerians.

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, BMO described the Badagry Deep Sea project as a game-changing infrastructural project and commended the President and his administration for its determination to make a major impact in trade and commerce.

“We believe that this project will be of great value to Nigeria, in terms of employment generation, increase in port capacity, and as well improve shipping business. Besides, it will ease congestion in Nigerian premier port in Apapa, Lagos and become one of the most modern ports in West Africa and support the growth of commercial operations in the region”.