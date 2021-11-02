RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Apple conveys Pegasus NSO Spyware breaches are quite sophisticated, raises issues on iOS security

Authors:

Pulse Mix

The year 2021 came both as a shock and raised the alarm among the iOS users when the iPhone 11 owned by Claude Mangin got hacked. She is the French wife of the political activist lodged in the Morocco jail.

Apple conveys Pegasus NSO Spyware breaches are quite sophisticated, raises issues on iOS security
Apple conveys Pegasus NSO Spyware breaches are quite sophisticated, raises issues on iOS security

Claude’s iPhone 11 was sent to Amnesty International’s Security Lab for forensic examination. Her iOS security was bypassed when an unknown iMessage appeared on her iPhone.

Recommended articles

According to the report of Amnesty International, the NSO spyware is responsible for stealing sensitive data from the Apple user’s device. It does not even require the target to click on the link.

The ‘Zero-Click’ Spyware By Pegasus

In the words of Apple Head, Mr. Ivan Krstic from the Security Engineering branch, “Pegasus-like attacks that are sent through an iMessage and do not require a user to click are the sophisticated ones. These are developed spending millions of dollars, but they often have a short shelf life. These attacks target specific individuals.”

The reports have revealed that Pegasus by NSO works as a surveillance tool. This spyware can collect call records, emails, social media posts, contact lists, user passwords, sound recordings, videos, etc. Moreover, it can activate your microphone and camera to capture fresh recordings and pictures. This spyware can keep a check on a particular person as a whole.

Apple has even closed the doors against unauthorized surveillance. Therefore, the users who choose to play video games, online roulette, or do sports betting through their Apple iPhones must restrict the confidential details. It is also advisable to play with the reputed casinos licensed and known for quality encryption features.

Pegasus spyware by NSO has shown the company that their newly formed spyware is a potential threat that can lead to grave losses to the individual and sometimes the country as a whole. As the recent incident of data hacks on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 of journalists, activists, and politicians raised concern; so Apple has landed in a grave position.

According to the Deputy Director of Amnesty Tech, Danna Ingleton, the attack on the Apple devices of the renowned people has raised global concern. It shows the users are at risk, and even a device like Apple with powerful security features is not equipped to deal with the hacking at this massive scale.

Future of Apple Device Security

The latest breach using the Pegasus surveillance tool has raised concern in the Apple market. However, the company condemned the attacks and stated that they are working hard to provide the best services to the users. The Apple Head has said that they tirelessly bring safety and other significant features to upgrade its model versions. One of the new support features is the MagSafe Battery Pack for iOS 14.7 that will help in significant updating of the various features in iPhone 11 and iPhone 12.

Although Apple surfaced the news of launching many significant features for iOS 14, the chances are still there that NSO’s Pegasus software can lead to the hacking incident again. The zero-click hacking through iMessage is still a significant concern.

However, the NSO Group claims that the surveillance tool is used to investigate terrorist cases, but the hacking of users’ devices has violated the privacy policy. Before Amnesty International carried out the forensic examination of the Apple devices of the activists and politicians, the Citizen Lab previously discovered the exploitation carried out by Pegasus.

However, the security experts say that users must update their software to the latest versions to keep the malware attacks away. However, the Apple makers need to be abreast of the attackers’ potential bugs.

----

#FeaturedPost

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

21-Storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos

21-Storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

Actress Lizzy Anjorin releases paternity test of child months after dedication in 10 cities in the United States

Actress Lizzy Anjorin releases paternity test of child months after dedication in 10 cities in the United States

DJ Cuppy settles rift with Zlatan as they perform together at his show

DJ Cuppy settles rift with Zlatan as they perform together at his show

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

‘I've stopped counting the number of women I slept with after clocking 2,500’ - Oboy Siki

‘I've stopped counting the number of women I slept with after clocking 2,500’ - Oboy Siki

Woman stabs her mother for allegedly having sex with her spiritually

Woman stabs her mother for allegedly having sex with her spiritually

Liquorose channels Rihanna in sheer outfit, fashion hit or miss?

Liquorose channels Rihanna in sheer outfit, fashion hit or miss?

Low ratings, frustrating reviews plague launch of eNaira app

Low ratings, frustrating reviews plague launch of eNaira app

Trending

eNaira app disappears from Google Play Store following low rating

L-R: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President Muhammadu Buhari; and CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele at the launch of e-Naira [Presidency]

Facebook changes its name to Meta

Mark-Zuckerberg changes company name from Facebook to Meta (Variety)

Low ratings, frustrating reviews plague launch of eNaira app

L-R: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President Muhammadu Buhari; and CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele at the launch of eNaira [Presidency]

E-Naira will have far-reaching implications for banking sector – Economists warn

L-R: President Muhammadu Buhari; and CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele at the launch of e-Naira [Presidency]