Anambra businessman, auto engineer join car winners in Glo Promo

Apart from the car winners in Onitsha and Ibadan, 92 other lucky subscribers also received home appliances like television sets, power generators and refrigerators at the well- attended ceremonies at Gloworld offices in Anambra, and Oyo.

Anierobi who expressed appreciation to the telecoms giant after receiving his car in Onitsha, said, "This Christmas gift just came at the right time. I am very grateful to Globacom for this wonderful opportunity. They have made possible what ordinarily looked unachievable. This year, I had never dreamt of becoming a car owner, let alone a brand new one. I do not know how to express my joy."

Narrating his experience when he was first contacted via a telephone and informed about the car gift, John said he thought it was a scam but he danced for joy when he discovered that it was indeed real.

In Ibadan, Oyo State, Mutiu Owolabi shed tears of joy as he ignited the engine of the Kia Rio car he won in the promo. "I never knew God had prepared such a beautiful end of the year gift for me", he said.

The Ibadan event which had in attendance the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, was the second prize-presentation to be held by Globacom in Ibadan. 51 other winners of television sets, power generators and refrigerators also received their prizes.

Apart from the car winner in Onitsha, 41 other lucky subscribers also received home appliances at a well- attended ceremony at Gloworld office at the Head Bridge.

The other winners also expressed excitement and gratitude to Globacom. Chijioke Kenneth, a civil servant who won a generator set, said the gift will avail him an opportunity to enjoy power supply during the Yuletide season.

On his part, Ibeh Chimezie who won a refrigerator showered prayers and encomiums on the telecommunications company. In his words, "I am over the moon. Globacom should keep up the good work. Initially, I had doubts but now I am very excited that it's a reality. This is a year-end bonus for me. I am indeed grateful."

More presentation ceremonies are scheduled for Kaduna and Uyo on 23rd December. Ibadan will again play host to a new set of winners on 29th December alongside Warri, Delta State, while the promo train will resume in Ilorin, Kwara State, on January 6 before returning to Lagos on January 13, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on January 20 and back to Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos for the finale on January 27.

