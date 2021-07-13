AMarkets: Growing forex broker in Nigeria

In this article, we'll take a look at AMarkets, a global online broker that has already opened two offices in Nigeria and has quite a bit of experience in servicing clients from Nigeria. So, why AMarkets?

AMarkets is a global Forex broker that has been providing impeccable service for over 13 years. The broker offers a wide range of financial instruments for online trading, including Forex pairs, CFDs, metals, bonds, stocks and commodities. AMarkets uses advanced liquidity aggregation technologies, modern trading platforms and mechanisms for direct access to the interbank market - STP, ECN and offers some of the best trading conditions in the industry. Now, more on this subject.

The broker has 3 types of trading accounts to choose from - Standard, Fixed, and ECN. These accounts have different types of order execution and trading conditions to satisfy the needs of both novice and professional traders.

By the way, the Company's website also provides unique educational materials and contains important information about the broker - its advantages, regulation, etc. So, definitely check out their website for more information.

Speaking of order execution. When it comes to certain trading styles (like scalping and others), ultra-fast execution speed is essential. AMarkets executes its clients' trades in a blink of an eye. It has the highest execution speed in the industry - just 0.03 seconds which makes trading with AMarkets more efficient and drives better trading results.

Like any trustworthy broker, AMarkets is constantly proving its leading positions in the industry by winning various international awards. Just recently, the broker added two more prestigious trophies to its shelf, winning the Best Copy-trading platform Nigeria and the Best Affiliate Program Nigeria 2021 nominations at the International Business Magazine Awards.

Apart from bonuses, contests and special promotions, AMarkets also offers a unique Cashback loyalty program, which allows its clients to return part of the spread back to their trading accounts. This is a multi-level program. With each new level, your cashback rate per lot increases, which means that you return more money from your trades.

There's another innovative service at AMarkets, that is absolutely worth mentioning. We are talking about the RAMM investment service (Risk Allocation & Money Management). It allows you to make money in the financial markets by following the strategies of experienced traders and copying their trades. You don't need to have any expert knowledge in trading whatsoever. Just select a suitable strategy from the Strategy ranking and start copying its trades to your investment account.

The service also provides unlimited opportunities for professional traders who can create strategies and profit by earning commission from investors who copy their strategies. So, if you are a skilled trader who has developed your own solid trading strategy, you can consider RAMM as your additional source of income.