Amaechi wants hotels to be built at stations along Lagos-Ibadan rail line

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has canvassed the need for the construction of hotels for passengers convenience at stations along the new Lagos-Ibadan railway corridors.

L-R: Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Mrs Magdalene Ajani; Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, and Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State during the inspection of Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Railway Project in Lagos on Wednesday. [NAN]
Amaechi made the call during an inspection of the new Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway project on Wednesday.

The minister, who stressed the need for more security along the railway line, also directed the Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr Fidet Okhiria, to ensure proper demarcation between the stations and the rail corridor.

Speaking during the inspection, Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun urged the State and Federal Government to create Special Committee to look into security issues along the standard gauge railway line.

According to the governor, Ogun State has five stations out of 10 stations along Lagos Ibadan standard gauge railway.

Abiodun commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Transportation for the laudable achievement of the railway project.

He urged Ogun residents to patronise the rail and freight services which would soon commence full operation after its inauguration.

“We observe that the train is a bit slow and the minister said it was deliberate for safety reasons to enable passengers to be aware of the train.

“We also observed insecurity because we noticed that there are some cattle and human beings crossing the rail lines,’’ Abiodun said.

