Amaechi says Abuja-Kaduna rail service generates N300m monthly

The minister said this while speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Hard Copy’, on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Amaechi also said the Federal Government is making plans to add 16 more trains to the Lagos-Ibadan rail line.

He said, “We make N300 million per month from the Abuja-Kaduna train.

“Currently, we are running Lagos-Ibadan from the money we are making from Abuja-Kaduna rail service.”

Speaking on the debt accrued in the construction of the rail transport system, the minister said Nigeria is capable of paying back the debt, adding that repayment has commenced already.

“Nigeria has the capacity to pay its loan. Out of $500 million President Goodluck Jonathan borrowed for Abuja-Kaduna rail project, at the end of the day, we have paid back over N100 million to the federal government,” he said.