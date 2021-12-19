RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Amaechi says Abuja-Kaduna rail service generates N300m monthly

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Amaechi says more developments coming to the rail sector will further boost the revenue generated by his ministry.

Abuja-Kaduna rail service generates N300m monthly. (Guardian)
Abuja-Kaduna rail service generates N300m monthly. (Guardian)

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi says the Abuja-Kaduna train service generates N300 million every month.

Recommended articles

The minister said this while speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Hard Copy’, on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Amaechi also said the Federal Government is making plans to add 16 more trains to the Lagos-Ibadan rail line.

He said, “We make N300 million per month from the Abuja-Kaduna train.

“Currently, we are running Lagos-Ibadan from the money we are making from Abuja-Kaduna rail service.”

Speaking on the debt accrued in the construction of the rail transport system, the minister said Nigeria is capable of paying back the debt, adding that repayment has commenced already.

“Nigeria has the capacity to pay its loan. Out of $500 million President Goodluck Jonathan borrowed for Abuja-Kaduna rail project, at the end of the day, we have paid back over N100 million to the federal government,” he said.

He added that more developments coming to the rail sector would further boost the revenue generated by his ministry and support the FG in paying debts.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Betting Tips: 5 odds to bank on this Saturday

Betting Tips: 5 odds to bank on this Saturday

4 things couples should do after sex to avoid infection

4 things couples should do after sex to avoid infection

Doctors find baby inside woman’s liver instead of the womb: I thought I had seen it all

Doctors find baby inside woman’s liver instead of the womb: "I thought I had seen it all"

46-year-old woman arrested for raping 15-year-old boy after he fixed her bedroom light

46-year-old woman arrested for raping 15-year-old boy after he fixed her bedroom light

Tiwa Savage 'sprays' money as Zazu Star Portable performs on stage

Tiwa Savage 'sprays' money as Zazu Star Portable performs on stage

Depression responsible for my husband’s death, wife of man who plunged into lagoon

Depression responsible for my husband’s death, wife of man who plunged into lagoon

Cristiano Ronaldo calls France Football Chief 'A Liar' over Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or Statement

Cristiano Ronaldo calls France Football Chief 'A Liar' over Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or Statement

Don Jazzy presents N1m cash prize as Seyi Tinubu is made Patron at the magnificently concluded The Beatz Awards 2021

Don Jazzy presents N1m cash prize as Seyi Tinubu is made Patron at the magnificently concluded The Beatz Awards 2021

3 surprising signs of cheating you may find in your partner

3 surprising signs of cheating you may find in your partner

Trending

NNPC working hard to crash cooking gas price - Kyari

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari (Nairametrics)

Investing with the best real estate company in Kenya

Investing with the best real estate company in Kenya. [businessday]

Undervalued areas of life business entrepreneurs should make a priority

Undervalued areas of life business entrepreneurs should make a priority

BP collaborates with electric firm to help customers reduce carbon emissions

Schneider Electric GIZ ToT outdoor practical