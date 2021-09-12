All new Infinix ZERO X Pro to be launched on September 13: Everything we know so far

This is everything we know so far, and it looks absolutely fantastic. This type of technology has only previously been available with expensive flagship smartphones that cost $600 plus dollars.

Infinix focuses on democratizing technology and making it available at an attainable price point for emerging market customers, if everything we’ve found so far turns out to be true, young consumers in emerging markets are in for a treat. Could this be a next-generation camera module combining both 60X zoom and a super wide-angle lens?

We’ve heard that Infinix might be hosting a workshop of sorts with the Royal Observatory Greenwich. Given the history of the organization and its legendary status we are expecting to see some big names to be present, will this be the full reveal of the latest and greatest advances coming from Infinix?

They seem to be aiming very high indeed and that’s always a sign of a groundbreaking flagship that will exceed expectations.

Looking at both the XDA ID renders, and the space-themed look of the back case, it’s pretty obvious at this point Infinix is going for an out of this world feel, with some strong photographic elements that could involve some next-level Moon shooting capabilities. Knowing Infinix, couldn’t this next flagship bring all this amazing technology and style into a device that drops at under $300?

Stay tuned and find out on September 13.