ALERT: Beware of fake job offers in the name of QNET

#FeatureByQNET- Fake job offers in the name of QNET have been posted inviting people to interviews and then asking them for money subsequently.

This has nothing to do with QNET, as QNET is NOT a recruitment agency.

QNET wholly disassociates itself from such representations, and sincerely draws public attention to the fact that it never makes such representations. It, therefore, warns members of the public to be extremely wary of anyone using its name and offering "employment" or "travel opportunities" in exchange for "payment" or "administrative charges".

QNET is committed to taking legal action against anyone making these false representations to the fullest extent permitted in law.

QNET is an accredited direct selling company of heritage, with a global footprint. With its superb product and service portfolios, it offers entrepreneurs an opportunity to create their own business by becoming a distributor or an independent representative (IR) of QNET, which requires a nominal fee. It is an entrepreneurial opportunity accordingly and not a job offer.

Over the last two decades, QNET has successfully deployed its business operations across the Middle East, South and East Asia, Africa, Central Asia, and Europe.

Since its launch in Nigeria via Transblue Limited, QNET has collaborated with stakeholders to educate the public on financial literacy and rooting out fraud. It has trained IRs on how to conduct proper and ethical business.

Should you receive any communication offering you a job or an employment opportunity, kindly contact: network.integrity@qnet.net

QNET IS COMMITTED TO THE HIGHEST ETHICAL STANDARDS IN ITS’ BUSINESS. WE INVITE YOU TO BE PART OF IT IN THE MOST CORRECT MANNER POSSIBLE.

About QNET

QNET is one of Asia's leading e-commerce based direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to live better lives. QNET's grassroots business model fuelled by the power of e-commerce has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide.

QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, as well as the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, among others.

QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some of the more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF.

For more information, please visit QNET's website at www.qnet.net or our blog https://www.qbuzz.qnet.net.

