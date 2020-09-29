Not only did it allow users to earn an annual interest on their savings, it also enabled them to create a virtual dollar account, access loans, and open accounts from their mobile phones, with zero paperwork! Well, just when we thought we had seen it all, Nigeria’s first fully digital bank is inviting Nigerians to do even more with ALAT.

Through a new and improved version, ALAT is introducing a host of exciting features to join an already wide range of innovative products it had previously brought into the market. With the upgrade, users can now enjoy increased benefits and freedom of banking including:

ALAT Virtual Dollar Card: This virtual card has all the attributes of a physical debit card, and can be used for making online purchases in dollars. All the information required to use the virtual dollar card is available on the ALAT app, and can be retrieved at any time from the user's dashboard. Also, money credited to the dollar card may be converted to naira and transferred to the user's ALAT account.

Loan Top Up and Flexible Repayment Options: Gone are the days when people had to pay up one loan before accessing another. The goal based loan feature on ALAT now allows users to top up existing loans, so far their loan limit is not exceeded.

Access to Device Loans: ALAT's new Device Loan feature, allows users to purchase any device of their choice, with a down payment of just 20% of the price, with the option of picking it up from the vendor or having it delivered to them.

The ALAT upgrade also provides customers access to their loan dashboards which displays all existing loans, and even the history of previous loans. Users also have the option to hide their account balance on the dashboard, make card requests on the app, onboard and generate a wallet without BVN, and so much more.

ALAT is definitely reinventing banking with the singular focus of showing its customers that they can do more with ALAT. So if you thought you had already seen the future of banking with ALAT, brace yourself for the dawn of a new banking era!

*This is a featured post.