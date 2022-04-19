RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Airtel ranks fastest internet provider in Nigeria for Q1

Ima Elijah

Speedtest Intelligence has named Airtel the fastest network provider for downloads in Nigeria within the first quarter of 2022.

Speedtest Global Index rankings are based on median download speed to best reflect the speeds a user is likely to achieve in a market.

The speed of this data is measured in megabits per second (Mbps). One megabit is equal to 1,024 kilobits. This conversion means 1.0 Mbps is more than 1,000 times faster than 1.0 kilobits per second (Kbps).

According to the published data, Airtel ran on 22.42 Mbps, making it the fastest network provider for downloads. MTN ranked second with 21.71 Mbps. Glo and 9mobile were the bottom two network providers, with 8.70 and 8.32 Mbps respectively.

The data also revealed the latency of the ranked networks. Network latency, sometimes called lag, is the term used to describe delays in communication over a network. Latency meaning in networking is best thought of as the amount of time it takes for a packet of data to be captured, transmitted, processed through multiple devices, then received at its destination and decoded. Latency is measured in milisecond.

Airtel recorded the lowest latency with 26ms; Glo ranked second with 32ms; MTN recorded 33ms; and 9mobile is delayed by 34ms.

While fast speeds are paramount, a consistent experience is also a worthy measure of a network’s quality. Consistency Score is the metric used to identify fixed broadband or mobile networks that provide a consistent quality of service. It reflects the percentage of a provider’s data samples that meet minimum thresholds for download and upload speeds, depending on the type of network. The higher a provider’s Consistency Score, the more likely a consumer will enjoy acceptable internet performance and quality.

Airtel also topped the consistent score list with 85.4%, followed closely by MTN with 81.5%.

The report ranked Kano state as the location with the fastest network reception for downloads and uploads.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

