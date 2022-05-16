RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Airline operators announce flight cancellations, disruptions as fuel scarcity bites harder

Authors:

Babafemi Busari

The scarcity of aviation fuel in the country has caused airlines to announce disruptions to their usual schedules in an official statement

Airline-Operators-of-Nigeria (Businesstraffic)
Airline-Operators-of-Nigeria (Businesstraffic)

The Airline Operators of Nigeria, (AON) on Monday, May 16 2022 announced their plans to disrupt their usual flight schedules as a result of the continued scarcity of aviation fuel.

Recommended articles

The operators made the announcement in a statement signed by their spokesperson, Prof. Obiora and titled ‘Public notice: Disruptions in flight operations’.

Explaining the reason behind the cancellations and disruptions, the AON said the lingering fuel scarcity is impacting negatively on its operations.

The statement read in part, “The Airline Operators of Nigeria wish to alert the public of impending disruptions to scheduled flight operations of members of the association. This development is being forced on members by the growing scarcity of aviation fuel popular as Jet-Al.

“The scarcity is impacting negatively on the seamless conduct of air transport operations and would lead to flight rescheduling, and, or, cancellations.

“However, the association and its members are working very hard, and in alliance with product marketers, government and relevant stakeholders, to ensure availability and proper pricing of aviation fuel in the country.

“While pleading the understanding of the flying public in the face of this reality, we also promise to do all that is necessary, and within our powers, to restore normal flight schedules as soon as possible.”

This is coming barely a week after airline operators suspended their planned operation shutdown. The operators said the planned shutdown was suspended after the Federal Government intervened with the promise to address the astronomic rise in the price of aviation fuel.

Authors:

Babafemi Busari Babafemi Busari Babafemi Busari is a passionate writer whose experience writing across several niches bring unique perspectives to familiar subjects.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote seeks to raise an additional $1.1 billion to complete his refinery project by 2023

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote seeks to raise an additional $1.1 billion to complete his refinery project by 2023

8 African countries where Rihanna plans to launch her luxury Fenty Beauty products

8 African countries where Rihanna plans to launch her luxury Fenty Beauty products

#AMVCA 2022: Best and worst dressed celebrities

#AMVCA 2022: Best and worst dressed celebrities

'Go back to your Third World country' - WNBA star Liz Cambage accused of igniting fight with Nigeria's D'Tigress

'Go back to your Third World country' - WNBA star Liz Cambage accused of igniting fight with Nigeria's D'Tigress

8 passive income ideas for African fashion designers

8 passive income ideas for African fashion designers

Ifuennada's N58M dress and the many lies celebrities tell [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Ifuennada's N58M dress and the many lies celebrities tell [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Zinoleesky, Rema and others

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Zinoleesky, Rema and others

5 characters from 'Blood Sisters' that got fans buzzing

5 characters from 'Blood Sisters' that got fans buzzing

I ran out of town when I was accused of sleeping with dogs - Cossy Orjiakor

I ran out of town when I was accused of sleeping with dogs - Cossy Orjiakor

Trending

5 African countries with the cheapest gas prices in 2022

A pump attendant fills a car with fuel at the OlA petrol station, following country wide price hikes on March 15, 2022, in Nairobi. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote seeks to raise an additional $1.1 billion to complete his refinery project by 2023

aliko-dangote

20 African countries with the most expensive average prices of mobile data

20 African countries with the most expensive average prices of mobile data

8 African countries where Rihanna plans to launch her luxury Fenty Beauty products

Rihanna