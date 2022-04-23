RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Agents to shut down Lagos ports Monday over 15% levy

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) says they will embark on a one-day warning strike on April 25, over the introduction of 15 per cent National Automotive Council (NAC) levy.

Agents to shut down Lagos ports Monday over 15% levy. [Guardian]
Agents to shut down Lagos ports Monday over 15% levy. [Guardian]

Alhaji Rilwan Amuni, Taskforce Chairman of ANLCA, said this in a circular obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

Recommended articles

The levy was recently introduced by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on used imported vehicles, a decision which didn’t go down well with clearing agents in the country’s maritime sector.

The agents argued that the NAC levy is mostly meant for new vehicles, questioning the rationale behind the introduction of the duty on used vehicles.

The circular said that the warning strike was a fall out of consultations among critical stakeholders.

“We have consulted widely among critical stakeholders as par the 15 per cent NAC and “illegal benchmarks on Pre-Arrival Assessment Report (PAAR)”.

“It has been concluded that the 15 per cent NAC is a fraud and an obnoxious policy.

“In view of this, in conjunction with other stakeholders their will be a one-day warning strike on April 25 by 10:00 a.m. prompt, starting from our ‘Holy Ground’ in front of Grimaldi.

“And we will move down to Customs Area Controller (CAC’S) of Port and Terminal Multi-services Ltd. (PTML) and Tincan enroute all other terminals in Tincan and Apapa,” it said.

The circular, however, expressed optimism that the authorities concerned would reverse the “Illegal 15 per cent NAC and also review the benchmarks on PAAR” within the next 48 hours.

It said that all members should be ready to down tools and ensure total shut down at the ports after the warning strike, if the policy was not reversed.

“Please note that April 25 and 26 is just a ‘warning strike’, agents are allowed to do their jobs and tidy up against Wednesday in lieu of whether their will be a reverse or not,” it said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wizkid replies Banky W over wedding absence remarks

Wizkid replies Banky W over wedding absence remarks

‘I wasn’t born this way’ – Married man with 4 kids explains why he lives like woman (video)

‘I wasn’t born this way’ – Married man with 4 kids explains why he lives like woman (video)

8 most expensive African countries to live in due to high inflation rates

8 most expensive African countries to live in due to high inflation rates

10 largest banks in Africa based on asset size

10 largest banks in Africa based on asset size

20 African countries with the best electricity access, based on available stats

20 African countries with the best electricity access, based on available stats

ReelDeel2022: Best and worst dressed celebrity wedding guests

ReelDeel2022: Best and worst dressed celebrity wedding guests

Top 10 hottest countries in Africa in 2022

Top 10 hottest countries in Africa in 2022

BBNaija's Ike shades his ex, says he almost married a h*e

BBNaija's Ike shades his ex, says he almost married a h*e

Here are the Top 10 most valuable companies in Sub Saharan Africa by market capitalization

Here are the Top 10 most valuable companies in Sub Saharan Africa by market capitalization

Trending

9 African countries with the most expensive prices of bread, according to available stats

9 African countries with the most expensive prices of bread

20 African countries with the best electricity access, based on available stats

20 African countries with the best electricity access

10 largest banks in Africa based on asset size

10 largest banks in Africa based on asset size

8 most expensive African countries to live in due to high inflation rates

African countries with the highest inflation rates in 2022