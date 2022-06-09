RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Again, naira depreciates, exchanges at 422.50 to dollar

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Naira on Thursday, depreciated at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N422.50 to the dollar, a 0.54 per cent depreciation against N420.25 traded on Wednesday.

Again, naira depreciates, exchanges at 422.50 to dollar.
Again, naira depreciates, exchanges at 422.50 to dollar.

The open indicative rate closed at N420.26 to the dollar on Thursday.

Recommended articles

An exchange rate of N444.00 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N422.50.

The Naira sold for as low as N413 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 153.71million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

15 most expensive cities to live in Africa, according to latest stats for Q1 2022

15 most expensive cities to live in Africa, according to latest stats for Q1 2022

Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves

Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves

BREAKING: Tinubu wins APC presidential ticket

BREAKING: Tinubu wins APC presidential ticket

LIVE UPDATES: APC presidential primary

LIVE UPDATES: APC presidential primary

An outsider's view of how Kizz Daniel went from industry pariah to having Nigerian parents in a chokehold [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

An outsider's view of how Kizz Daniel went from industry pariah to having Nigerian parents in a chokehold [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote drops out of top 60 billionaires list even as his net continues to rise

Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote drops out of top 60 billionaires list even as his net continues to rise

Buhari, I’m sorry, it’s time for revenge – Tinubu says during acceptance speech

Buhari, I’m sorry, it’s time for revenge – Tinubu says during acceptance speech

15-year-old class 6 girl stripped naked, flogged by men hired by stepfather

15-year-old class 6 girl stripped naked, flogged by men hired by stepfather

Peter Obi asks probing questions as APC select presidential candidate

Peter Obi asks probing questions as APC select presidential candidate

Trending

10 African countries with the highest number of universities

10 African countries with the highest number of universities

10 African countries that receive the highest remittance inflows, according to latest stats

10 countries that receive the highest remittance inflows to Africa, according to latest stats

15 most expensive cities to live in Africa, according to latest stats for Q1 2022

Aerial view of Johannesburg (Image Source: Expatica)

Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves

Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves