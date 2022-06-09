The open indicative rate closed at N420.26 to the dollar on Thursday.
Again, naira depreciates, exchanges at 422.50 to dollar
The Naira on Thursday, depreciated at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N422.50 to the dollar, a 0.54 per cent depreciation against N420.25 traded on Wednesday.
Recommended articles
An exchange rate of N444.00 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N422.50.
The Naira sold for as low as N413 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of 153.71million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng