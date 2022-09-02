Again, naira depreciates against dollar, exchanges at N431.50
The Naira on Friday depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N431.50.
The open indicative rate closed at N429.10 to the dollar on Friday.
An exchange rate of N444 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N431.50.
The Naira sold for as low as N418 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of 93.54 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday.
