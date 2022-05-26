RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

After 2 days of gains, naira depreciates, exchanges at 418.88 to dollar

After appreciating for two days, the Naira on Thursday dipped against the green back by 0. 21 per cent at the Investors and Exporters window.

The local currency exchanged at 418.88 to the dollar, compared to 418 traded on Wednesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N419 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N444.00 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N418.88.

The Naira sold for as low as 410 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 157. 46 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.

