Afriex raises $10 million series A for its blockchain money transfer platform

The startup, which was founded in 2019 by Tope Alabi and John Obirije, helps Africans to better move money whether at home or abroad. The startup says it moves more than $5 million dollars in transfers monthly, and recorded a %500 increase in its user base in the last six months.

Alabi revealed to Forbes that the pandemic might have contributed to its rapid growth. “I don’t know if it was the pandemic but we really started growing fast.”

The company originally started out serving Nigerians, it has since expanded into new markets – Uganda, Kenya, and Ghana.

Dragonfly Capital managing partner, Haseeb Qureshi in a statement to Forbes, said that the impressive traction of the company was the reason he joined to co-lead the startup’s series A.

“A big strength of the company is being able to straddle the entire corridor between the U.S and Africa where many others have tried to succeed and haven’t.

Alabi, Afriex’s co-founder, said the startup’s mission was to give Africans a more stable way to store their wealth. He equally hinted on the big goals of the company.

“We’re building this web3 mesh of financial institutions that could almost become something like the next Visa”, he revealed to Forbes.