ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Africa gets over $50bn international support to transform agriculture – AfDB

News Agency Of Nigeria

Africa’s drive to transform its agriculture and become a food basket continues to receive strong global support, with development partners agreeing to commit more than $50 billion to the plan, barely two months after its launch.

Africa gets over $50bn international support to transform agriculture – AfDB.
Africa gets over $50bn international support to transform agriculture – AfDB.

Recommended articles

In a statement issued on African Development Bank’s (AfDB) website, the global support came barely two months after the program’s inauguration.

According to the statement, political leaders on the continent have resolved to work tirelessly with international partners on compacts that will transform agriculture across the continent.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said the leaders resolved this at the recent Dakar 2 Food Summit, organised by the Senegalese Government and the African Development Bank.

It listed donors of the fund to include Germany, which plans to contribute 14.34 billion dollars, and the United States, which intends to provide five billion dollars.

“The AfDB aims to contribute 10 billion dollars over five years, while the Islamic Development Bank intends to provide seven billion dollars.

“The European Union, the European Investment Bank (EIB), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the West African Development Bank are parts of the donors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa; the French Development Agency, AFD; Ireland; the Netherlands; Switzerland and the United Kingdom also pledged their donations,” it stated.

The statement noted that the leaders agreed to allocate at least 10 per cent of public expenditure to increase agriculture funding during the Dakar meeting.

It said they also resolved to deploy robust production packages to boost productivity and increase resilience to achieve food security and self-sufficiency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that African heads of state and government endorsed the outcomes of the just concluded African Union (AU) summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The leaders described the Dakar 2 Food Summit as important and timely to address rising food prices, disruption in the global food supply, and worsening of food insecurity in Africa.

“And they called for global support to implement the outcomes immediately.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Africa gets over $50bn international support to transform agriculture – AfDB

Africa gets over $50bn international support to transform agriculture – AfDB

NGX returns to bearish trend, capitalisation down by N77bn

NGX returns to bearish trend, capitalisation down by N77bn

Naira loses further to dollar by 0.08%

Naira loses further to dollar by 0.08%

25 ships with petroleum products, others expected at Lagos port

25 ships with petroleum products, others expected at Lagos port

Dangote Sugar declares N82.3bn annual profit for 2022

Dangote Sugar declares N82.3bn annual profit for 2022

Kenya turns to Tanzania for dollars as the country experiences a dollar shortage

Kenya turns to Tanzania for dollars as the country experiences a dollar shortage

FMN rewards three innovative local businesses with a cash Prize of N10 million

FMN rewards three innovative local businesses with a cash Prize of N10 million

Local plane ticket prices in Nigeria rose from N38k to N74k in 12 months

Local plane ticket prices in Nigeria rose from N38k to N74k in 12 months

Nigeria's foreign exchange inflow drops by 40 percent to $26.32 billion

Nigeria's foreign exchange inflow drops by 40 percent to $26.32 billion

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eacop pipeline project

Uganda, Tanzania face increased pressure from international communities

The last time Russian oil was delivered to a Western African country was in 2018.Getty Images

Russia solicits Ghana’s aid to store its oil as Russia’s oil revenue continues to shrink

EACOP project

French court sides with Uganda and Tanzania in their controversial oil case

AfCFTA

World Bank projects that East Africa will get richer under African Continental Free Trade Area