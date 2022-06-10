#FeatureByAFRES - The Africa Revenue Summit will bring 16+ international speakers from across Africa: Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa to discuss how to increase individual and company capabilities and value using proven to be effective modern strategies, processes, and techniques. This year’s event, up from just focusing on sales; would be taking a deep-dive review of themes across the entire revenue value chain, which would include sales, marketing, culture, people leadership, etc.
AFRES 2022: Turbocharge your sales value
As always, SalesRuby will gather over 2,000 c-level participants from across Africa under the Africa Revenue Summit-AFRES 2022 (formerly Sales Leadership Conference - SLC).
The event, which will be a hybrid event will be held on Friday and Saturday, July 8th and 9th, 2022, and will be featuring industry experts from Retail & FMCG, Tech & Saas industries in highly interactive gated sessions and masterclasses. The theme of the summit is "Value Up."
Some of our confirmed speakers for AFRES 2022 include:
- Bunmi Jembola - CEO, SalesRuby
- Emmanuel Agu - Group marketing Director, Jotna Nigeria Limited (LaCaseraCompany)
- Uti Gabrielle Head - Experience design & Execution at Sterling Bank Plc
- Adekunle Adebiyi - Director, Growth & PartnershipsDirector, Growth & Partnerships ITEX Integrated Services Ltd
- Ezekiel Solesi - CEO, Limbsimple
- Tominiyi Oni - Group Human Resource Director, Tropical General Investment
- Timitope Ologunoye - COO autocheck
- Adewale Adeyipo - CEO, CWG PLC
- Lara Yeku - HR Leader, Career Coach, Strategist
- Taiwo 'Dayo - Abatan - Group Head, Human Capital and Corporate Services Primera Africa Finance Group
- Alex Great - Sub-Saharan Africa Sales Leader, Bently Nevada/Digital Solutions Leader at Baker Hughes
- Tayo Olatunji - Head of Sales OperationsHead of Sales Operation Nestle Nigeria PLC and 13+ more industry leaders
What to expect at the Africa Revenue Summit:
The speakers and leaders, which were selected from across four countries in Africa and across multiple fields related to the theme, will offer invaluable insights and actionable strategies to CEOs, Executive Directors, Head of Sales, Marketing Directors, and associated stakeholders on such topics as:
- Leading Business Growth with Sales Enablement Technology
- 5 Main Pillars of Account-Based Marketing
- How Culture Enables Revenue Performance
- High-Value Prospecting; How to Consistently Fill Your Pipeline
- Integrated Digital Marketing And The New Sales Approach
- Creating Compelling Value Communication that Enables Revenue Growth
- The 6 Things that DO NOT Make Key Account Management Works
- Onboarding Sales People In a Way that Will Dramatically Enable Performance
- Leading Sales Revenue Growth by Building Motivation in Your Sales Team
- Strategic Selling Through Data Analytics
- How to Have Closure Bound Intelligent Conversations with Stakeholders
- Building an Internal Sales Academy As A Revenue Growth Strategy
- Developing Your Revenue Acceleration Framework
- How To Build a SAAS Team That Always Exceeds Target
- The Early Stage SAAS and Tech Winner Sales Framework
- Leading an Account-Based Strategy for B2B Companies
- Transitioning To Inside Sales for B2B
- Route To Market Excellence-Succeeding Across The Critical RTM Pillars
- Retail Sales Transformation
Interested in participating in this year's AFRES, visit https://afres.africa/
Call 09070047684, or send a Whatsapp message to 09070047684. You can also send an email to training@salesruby.com
