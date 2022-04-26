AFOREVO: Africa’s largest YouTube partner boost of over 4 billion views annually on its platforms

Murphy Ben International (MBI), with business operations and investments that span the digital business world, is the parent company of AFOREVO and was founded by Mr. Murphy Anawana on May 11, 2009, and incorporated in 2012.

In a recent media engagement, executives of the organisation, from the respective subsidiaries of the Lagos-based conglomerate, Murphy Ben International, enlightened the public about the opportunities being offered by AFOREVO to African creators of digital content.

Speaking on VYBZ 94.5 FM, Mr. Mark Redguard, the General Manager of the digital voice and visual radio station, emphasized that "VYBZ 94.5 FM is not just your regular radio platform; it’s a Nigerian 360 digital voice and visual radio station, that is purely youth-centric by design and curated to entertain, inform and bring to the forefront the authentic voice of the enormous youth diversity from the largest black nation in the world, while also promoting the best in Afro-beats sounds, lifestyle, tech, health, creativity, and conversation." Because we understand that music is a universal language, we’ve made what everyone listens to our responsibility. And because we want to continually engage and connect to the right set of individuals from the youth demographic across the world, through our official website, www.vybz945fm.com, our audience, irrespective of any part of the world they are located, will be able to stream any of our programmes and trendy Afro-beats music in real-time. Nigerians and Afro-beat music lovers living in the Diaspora (Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, New York, Maryland, among others) can stream Afro-beat mixes during Morning, Lunch and Evening drives.

This Nigerian-based revolutionary online digital radio station is said to offer Nigerian youth, who are unafraid to speak up; a unique digital mass communication platform to speak out and change redundant norms with energetic and liberating views. VYBZ 94.5 FM, which prides itself on being the soundtrack for the limitless generation, claims that they understand the importance of acceptance and inclusion, and its show segments give room for a greater sense of various genres, in music, arts, tech, cultural activities, and news that affects and shapes the world we live in.

Shedding light on the scope of operations of the organization, Mr. Murphy Anawana, the Group Managing Director, stated, "As a digital content production, marketing, and distribution company, AFOREVO also has many other turn-key services like dubbing, relicensing, and digital news delivery, among others." We are a company focused on pushing the frontiers of tech-driven digital content marketing models, virtual reality, and 360° projects by African filmmakers and producers. We are committed to creating a thriving and engaging digital marketplace for start-ups that are bringing audio-visual content to the African market.

Speaking further, he said: "At AFOREVO, we try to redefine the entire value chain of digital content in the areas of sales, distribution, marketing, project packaging, co-production, subsidies, and talent development in the African industry."

As underscored by its lead business personnel, the company is not leaving anything to chance in ensuring that content producers get premium payment for their effort.

The Chief Executive Officer of AFOREVO TV, Mr Afam Anawana, speaking, gave insight into the fact that "AFOREVO TV, as an ad-supported video streaming service platform within YouTube, has professionally produced and curated content across web series, comedy shows, music, documentaries, films, tech news, food, beauty, fashion, and more." So far, it has earned a name as the industry's leading pay-tv and YouTube content provider, "where subscribers can find the best content at budget-friendly prices. Presently, the company is working to open a new frontier.

"The AFOREVO digital content distribution new platform at the European film market will bring the next generation of African filmmakers to Berlin and offer an international forum for current technology, ideas, and developments in the African film industry," Afam intimated.

Mr Chijioke Ofomata, the C.O.O of AFOREVO, alluded to the fact that "Unlike other similar companies, AFOREVO is focused on changes in the industry triggered by innovations in technology." In so doing, there is a continuous engagement of numerous talented African filmmakers and creatives using the newest technology to create original African content.

He noted further, "We are always excited to partner with more local filmmakers, scriptwriters, and content creators to build amazing experiences for all our subscribers." Continuing, he said, "We will continue to work with global and local platform technology developers to add great new features every month so that there is always something new to discover on our AFOREVO platform."

He reiterated that AFOREVO will not only offer to partner with a large platform to either produce fresh content or showcase their already finished digital content but as a matter of necessity, "also create a new avenue to expand their content's global viewership base and further unlock new revenue streams."

Mr Dennis Igwebuike, the Group Head, AFOREVO YouTube Channels, disclosed that "Content viewing on AFOREVO TV YouTube channels is designed to feel smart in such a way that navigating around and consuming content is user-friendly, contextual, and easily captures anyone’s interest naturally. On our AFOREVO YouTube Channel, we also have a platform to promote content and activities of celebrities, either as entertainers or content creators. Whether you are an already established act or an upcoming act, a celebrity chef, athlete, reality star, influencer, film director, music producer, fashion designer, costumier, make-up artist, supermodel, etc., anything and any content that makes money on YouTube, we can work with you. Even as I speak, our terms of engagement with the likes of YouTube have changed. We look forward to imparting new energy and spirit to the new website.

At Aforevo, we pride ourselves as the leading Digital TV platform that offers premium revenue opportunities for filmmakers & video content creators and also the YouTube’s largest African partner with about 300Million views and over 4Billion yearly views, “Dennis averred."

On producers getting paid for their efforts, Mr. Chijioke gave an outline of how it works: "For partners who have their content on any of our platforms, the AFOREVO platform’s segmentation capabilities enable Ads to zero in on their ideal target customer, for whom the product and content would be most likely to resonate." Therefore, aiding your content to get more subscribers. "

Bringing a clearer perspective to it, Afam Anawana revealed that "of the few ways and means through which content creators (partners) who wish to promote their content on AFROEVO YouTube, can earn and gain monetary returns on their work, on AFOREVO TV, we don’t buy your content; we only collect it and put it up on our YouTube channel." We monetize the content, and if it makes money, we will show you through analytics made available on the digital platforms. And as a business, revenues accrued from viewers of such content would be shared between AFOREVO and the partner.

Giving more insights on the dynamics of generating revenue, the company’s C.O.O, Mr. Chijioke explained succinctly: "In-content advertising is one of the most useful and creative ways to serve ads to potential customers when they are most receptive and attentive as they are intently watching a show. And at AFOREVO, we make sure to always introduce our partner’s digital content and offerings placed through our channel via the provisioned graphic or video ads, seamlessly in between the shows without breaking the flow of the content."

Mr. Afam Anawana buttressing the points stated by the COO, further elaborated on how to utilize the vast opportunities provided by AFOREVO: "Once a partner submits his intellectual digital content, either in the form of a film, documentary, music video, e-audio books, soundtracks, animated visual infographic content, etc., that individual automatically becomes a partner and will be given an access code to the backend analytics of his content on the AFOREVO TV platform."

The opportunities on AFOREVO, he stressed, are not limited to conventional content producers.

