The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) presents a major opportunity for African countries to bring 30 million people out of extreme poverty and to raise the incomes of 68 million others who live on less than $5.50 per day.
AFF webinar series, Ecosystem Roundtable talk is back!
It’s back, our webinar series Ecosystem Roundtable talk. We’re discussing the AFCTFA, its impact, innovations that should and could arise from this agreement and how the market woman and farmer feeding the nation can and should benefit from this agreement to register.
With the implementation of AfCFTA, trade facilitation measures that cut red tape and simplify customs procedures would drive $292 billion of the $450 billion in potential income gains.
The realization of AfCTA is the key structure for building/enhancing payment infrastructure in Africa.
This edition will highlight the payment innovation, partnership, synergies and policies African government should create to allow synergy, improvement and alleviation of poverty on the African continent.
To register visit https://hopin.com/events/aff-ecosystem-roundtable-afctfa-the-future-of-payment-in-africa
