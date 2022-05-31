RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

AfCTA: Nigerian government pushes for insurance sector protection

Authors:

Ima Elijah

The committee will coordinate and articulate the Nigerian insurance industry’s response to the AfCFTA Agreement and its implementation.

AFCFTA
AFCFTA

The Federal Government has created a measure to enhance the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA, in the insurance industry.

Recommended articles

The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Sunday Thomas, disclosed this to newsmen during the inauguration of a 15 man committee for the various segments of the industry.

He noted that the committee is expected to coordinate the Nigerian insurance industry’s strategic response to the AfCFTA, as well as liaise with relevant government agencies on the implementation of the agreement in the insurance industry.

According to him, “The committee will coordinate and articulate the Nigerian insurance industry’s response to the AfCFTA Agreement and its implementation.

“They will also develop and ensure implementation of measures to ensure that the industry effectively exploits the benefits of AfCFTA. Develop and ensure implementation of measures to protect the Nigerian insurance industry from being negatively impacted by AfCFTA.

“The committee will also engage and liaise with relevant bodies and agencies such as the National Action Committee on AfCFTA (NAC-AfCFTA), Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations on implementation of the AfCFTA agreement and any such body.

“The commission was requested by the Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN) to participate in several meetings including to receive and verify the final Schedule of Specific Commitment, for onward transmission to the Senior Trade Officials.

“The NAC-AfCFTA has also informed the Commission of its intention to organize another stakeholders’ workshop for the Nigerian insurance sector.”

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Benzema’s goal against Liverpool was ACTUALLY offside

Why Benzema’s goal against Liverpool was ACTUALLY offside

'She denied me sex and poured water on me while asleep' - Kalu Ikeagwu says as he takes ex-wife to court

'She denied me sex and poured water on me while asleep' - Kalu Ikeagwu says as he takes ex-wife to court

Annie Idibia unfollows hubby 2Face Idibia on Instagram

Annie Idibia unfollows hubby 2Face Idibia on Instagram

Ladies, here are 5 benefits of having s*x with an older man

Ladies, here are 5 benefits of having s*x with an older man

Heartbreak for Nigerian girls as Maduka Okoye's girlfriend shows up

Heartbreak for Nigerian girls as Maduka Okoye's girlfriend shows up

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage spotted together in the United States

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage spotted together in the United States

5 worst UEFA Champions League finals in history

5 worst UEFA Champions League finals in history

5 types of female orgasm and how to achieve it

5 types of female orgasm and how to achieve it

For women: 4 phrases that drive men wild in bed

For women: 4 phrases that drive men wild in bed

Trending

Here are the 5 worst cities to live in Africa, according to Economist Intelligence Unit report

20. Lagos, Nigeria — Africa's largest city, Lagos has huge gulfs between its rich and poor, with many Nigerians wealthy from the oil industry living right next to those stricken by poverty.

10 African countries with the largest foreign exchange reserves

10 African countries with the largest foreign exchange reserves

Here are the top 10 best African countries to invest in this year

Here are the top 10 best African countries to invest in 2021

Why is the dollar shortage crisis in Africa getting worse by the day?

Why is the dollar shortage crisis in Africa getting worse by the day?